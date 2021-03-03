CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 735 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,227,000 after purchasing an additional 185,036 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,354,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,850,000 after purchasing an additional 416,766 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after purchasing an additional 283,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 763,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,716,000 after acquiring an additional 173,779 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COR stock opened at $114.38 on Wednesday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

COR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

