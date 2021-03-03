CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,704 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 16.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,600 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $80,914,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 183.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,230,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,510,000 after purchasing an additional 796,893 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Entegris by 3,402.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 737,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,852,000 after purchasing an additional 716,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 12.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,563,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,473,000 after purchasing an additional 704,157 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $104.06 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENTG. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.