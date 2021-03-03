CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,839 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Discovery by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,915,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,653,000 after buying an additional 334,342 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,855,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,962,000 after buying an additional 684,772 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Discovery by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,731,000 after buying an additional 1,010,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,808,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,362,000 after buying an additional 104,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $60.04.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DISCA shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Discovery in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

In related news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,258,656 shares of company stock valued at $48,753,613. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.