CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 4,320.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,891,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668,188 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 950.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 699,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 633,171 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 104,670 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,368,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,904,000 after acquiring an additional 227,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $13.04.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.91 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 303,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $2,990,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,873,731 shares of company stock worth $223,048,238 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EAF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.