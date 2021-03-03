CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $125.13 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.93.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,781.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,090,142 shares of company stock worth $379,166,493 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

