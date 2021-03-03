CIBT Education Group Inc Acquires 53,000 Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 53,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,791,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,200,238.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,541.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 1,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$650.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,495.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 85,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,250.00.

On Monday, February 8th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 20,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,200.00.

On Friday, January 29th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,177.40.

On Monday, January 25th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 80,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,000.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,466.02.

TSE:MBA opened at C$0.70 on Wednesday. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.40 and a 52 week high of C$0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.18 million and a P/E ratio of -233.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.65.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on CIBT Education Group from C$1.21 to C$1.17 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

