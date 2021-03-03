Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Short Interest Update

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the January 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CNNB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 5.06%.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts.

