Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

CINF stock opened at $99.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $104.82.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

