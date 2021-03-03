Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.87

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.87 and traded as high as C$14.70. Cineplex shares last traded at C$14.30, with a volume of 837,638 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGX. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cineplex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.93.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.87. The stock has a market cap of C$905.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex Company Profile (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

