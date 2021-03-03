Citigroup (NYSE:C) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $81.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Citigroup traded as high as $69.43 and last traded at $69.15, with a volume of 1452256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.88.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $143.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

