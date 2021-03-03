Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stake Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 711,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 183,022 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $25,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,269.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.70. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

