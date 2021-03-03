ClariVest Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 42,386.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Sanmina by 1,616.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SANM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

