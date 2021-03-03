ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 11,600 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 7,295.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,759 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

NYSE DVN opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

