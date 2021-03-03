ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 821.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $55.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $55.81.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 3.87%.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $105,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

