ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 24,200 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 4,060.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 3,915.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in H&R Block by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in H&R Block by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRB. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

H&R Block stock opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

