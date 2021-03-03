Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.23

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.23 and last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 4683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLAR. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clarus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $566.90 million, a P/E ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 413.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

