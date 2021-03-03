Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities cut Clear Channel Outdoor to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Shares of CCO opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $859.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 313,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 93,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,039,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 29,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 68,136.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,932,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916,106 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 41,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares during the period. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,166,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

Read More: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.