Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock Rating Lowered by Shore Capital

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 860 ($11.24) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,085 ($14.18). Shore Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 45.54% from the company’s previous close.

LON CBG opened at GBX 1,579 ($20.63) on Monday. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 849 ($11.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,628 ($21.27). The firm has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,490.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,272.85.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.