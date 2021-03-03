Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.52–0.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $820-850 million.

CLOV opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. Clover Health Investments has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

