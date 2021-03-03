CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 5th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CLPS stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. CLPS Incorporation has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $19.78.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions services to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.