CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Up 5%

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rose 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $211.59 and last traded at $209.70. Approximately 2,404,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,887,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,169.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $734,760.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,199.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,759 shares of company stock worth $5,125,436 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 37,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

