CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $197.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $181.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $206.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.03 and a 200 day moving average of $176.48. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $224.56.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,759 shares of company stock worth $5,125,436 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CME Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,955,000 after purchasing an additional 764,909 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in CME Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,704,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,438,000 after acquiring an additional 61,595 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,179,000 after acquiring an additional 202,059 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,574,000 after acquiring an additional 23,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $633,046,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

