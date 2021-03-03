CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stake Lowered by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,461 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $23,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $68.99.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMS. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cfra lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

