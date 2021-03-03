Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CGEAF shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Monday, January 18th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEAF opened at $91.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.32 and its 200 day moving average is $79.61. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of $65.65 and a 52 week high of $98.62.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

