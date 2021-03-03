Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Cognex alerts:

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,200 shares of company stock worth $15,179,860. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,924,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Cognex by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 625,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 52,751 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Cognex by 643.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cognex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $82.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.66. Cognex has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.