Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the January 28th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE LDP traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $25.31. 28,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,017. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

