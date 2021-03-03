Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, an increase of 120.4% from the January 28th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 468,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RQI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,411,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after buying an additional 321,131 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 101,672 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 99,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 91,262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RQI stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

