Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stake Cut by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,092 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.14% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 26.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,471 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,043,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter worth $910,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 122.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 114,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 63,271 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CHRS traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,639. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CHRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $920,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $44,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,447. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

