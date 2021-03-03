Colliers Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 39.93% from the company’s current price. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Gaia’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

GAIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Gaia alerts:

GAIA stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. Gaia has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $205.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

In other Gaia news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Gaia by 522.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gaia by 92.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gaia by 385.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.