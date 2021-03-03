Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Short Interest Down 55.1% in February

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the January 28th total of 142,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,585,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCHWF shares. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Care from $7.30 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

CCHWF traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. 1,032,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,143. Columbia Care has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86.

Columbia Care Company Profile

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides medical and adult use cannabis products and related services. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates 80 dispensaries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

