Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 122.5% from the January 28th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

STK opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.32. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $31.52.

Get Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 31,417 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 246,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 17,798 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 120,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 113,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 28,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.