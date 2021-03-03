Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.70

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.70 and last traded at $53.67, with a volume of 302093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.72.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Macquarie boosted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

The firm has a market cap of $248.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

