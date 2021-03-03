Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Trading Up 5.8% After Dividend Announcement

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)’s stock price was up 5.8% on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $65.87 and last traded at $65.51. Approximately 357,853 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 242,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.94.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.82 per share, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 276,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,908,988.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

