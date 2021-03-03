Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Mark J. Bolus Sells 4,566 Shares

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Mark J. Bolus sold 4,566 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $328,843.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $71.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $74.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.03 and its 200 day moving average is $62.75. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Community Bank System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Community Bank System by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

