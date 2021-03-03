Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.52.

CYH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,354,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $28,547,637.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,541,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after buying an additional 25,229 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,523,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $9,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $11.45.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

