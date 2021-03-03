Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) Receives €44.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €44.69 ($52.58).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of EPA:SGO traded up €0.19 ($0.22) during trading on Friday, hitting €44.51 ($52.36). 1,159,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €38.24. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 12-month high of €52.40 ($61.65).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

