Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,646 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $14.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.