Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 86.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,367 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 54.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 685,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,712,000 after acquiring an additional 241,776 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 32.0% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 871,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,707,000 after acquiring an additional 211,217 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 786.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 150,989 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,288,000 after acquiring an additional 132,766 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 142.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 173,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 102,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

CMP stock opened at $64.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.39 and a 12 month high of $69.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.29.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

CMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

