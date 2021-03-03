Compass Point Downgrades RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) to Neutral

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RE/MAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

NYSE RMAX opened at $40.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average is $35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $749.52 million, a PE ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 1.55. RE/MAX has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RE/MAX will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other RE/MAX news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $106,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,458,000 after purchasing an additional 285,920 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in RE/MAX by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 118,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 94,190 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RE/MAX by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 48,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 126,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 77,430 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.