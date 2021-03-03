Compound (COMP) Trading 18.5% Higher Over Last Week

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last week, Compound has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $2.31 billion and $221.81 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $498.03 or 0.00981493 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000034 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,646,314 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

