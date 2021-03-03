Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of CMG opened at C$6.14 on Wednesday. Computer Modelling Group has a 1 year low of C$3.42 and a 1 year high of C$7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$492.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.33.

In related news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total transaction of C$49,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 710,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,523,667.04. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $235,590.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

