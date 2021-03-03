Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 107.0% from the January 28th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CTG traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,045. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in Computer Task Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Computer Task Group by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 289,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 204,800 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Computer Task Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 240,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Computer Task Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 130,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

