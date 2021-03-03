Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Trading Up 5.4%

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)’s stock price was up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.65. Approximately 156,671 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 95,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $202.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 22,472 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 23,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 77,314 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.