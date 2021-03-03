Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires New Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 111,114 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,903,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of Zendesk at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 747.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after acquiring an additional 975,127 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 141,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,519,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in Zendesk by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 50,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 35,253 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.24. 10,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,458. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.76 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.16.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $727,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $808,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at $981,766.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,804 shares of company stock worth $11,741,451 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZEN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

