Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $11.74 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 536,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,533 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 67,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,926. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.86. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.