Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $46.73 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,078 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for 3.2% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $46,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JD. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in JD.com by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in JD.com by 71.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

JD traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.82. 228,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,551,142. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.13. The company has a market cap of $128.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $108.29.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.