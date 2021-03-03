Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Square by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

Square stock traded down $8.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.57. The company had a trading volume of 196,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,319,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.25. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a PE ratio of 400.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,238,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,304 shares in the company, valued at $37,771,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total value of $1,030,250.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,244,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,174,823 shares of company stock valued at $264,599,517 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.