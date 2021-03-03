Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 452,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,832,000. Pinterest accounts for about 2.0% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of Pinterest as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 41.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,136 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,502,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,689,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 63.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,727 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 148.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,539,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,821 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PINS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $2.35 on Wednesday, hitting $78.82. 93,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,206,178. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.17 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.38 and its 200 day moving average is $59.43. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $7,279,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,279,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,670,113 shares of company stock worth $122,473,289 over the last three months.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

