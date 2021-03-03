Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 2,600 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,624 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 1.4% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $21,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 430,826 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $76,054,000 after acquiring an additional 184,180 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Target by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.71. 174,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059,854. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

