Cooper Energy Limited (COE.AX) (ASX:COE) Insider Timothy Bednall Buys 40,000 Shares

Cooper Energy Limited (COE.AX) (ASX:COE) insider Timothy Bednall bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.33 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,000.00 ($9,285.71).
The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19.
Cooper Energy Limited (COE.AX) Company Profile
Cooper Energy Limited, an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company, engages in securing, finding, developing, producing, and selling of hydrocarbons to south-east Australia. It explore and evaluates oil and gas; and produces and sells crude oil in Cooper basin. The company also produces offshore gas from the Sole gas field in the Gippsland Basin, Victoria; and offshore gas and gas liquids from the Casino, Henry, Netherby gas fields in the Otway Basin, Victoria.
